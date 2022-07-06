State health officials push COVID-19 booster shot, outline Monkeypox vaccine roll out

"It's really important to get that second booster."
According to Kemble, 75 percent of Hawai'i residents age 50 and older have not received their second booster vaccine, and the age group accounts for 90 percent of the state's COVID deaths.
The state has seen an average of 651 daily COVID-19 cases over the past week and 164 people are currently hospitalized due to the virus.
Kemble explained the 20 new COVID-related deaths reported this past week included fatalities from previous weeks but were reported later.
Meanwhile, the state's monkeypox case count remains at six, all of which are Oahu residents and linked to each other.
"That is much more important than if we had six random cases because then, it would highly be likely that there are many more cases within our community," Dr. Scott Miscovich of Premier Medical Group Hawai'i said.
The Dept. of Health has received 357 doses of the Jynneos vaccine to curb the spread of the monkeypox virus.
Kemble said the allotment is sufficient and the state has already began inoculating close contacts of those infected, as outlined in federal guidance.
The second phase of vaccinations will include those who are at high risk for contracting monkeypox.
"Nationwide, the current cases are primarily spread among social networks of gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, so this community is currently at greater risk of exposure," Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan explained.
The federal government is expected to provide 1.6 million doses of the Jynneos vaccine nationwide this year.
State health officials said they will announce when the shots become more available in Hawai'i, but are currently asking people who have been exposed to the virus to notify their doctors.