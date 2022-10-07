 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State approves plan to remove 1 million gallons of fuel in Red Hill pipelines

  • Updated
  • 0
Red Hill tunnel

In a race to prevent a disaster on Oahu, the state Health Department has given conditional approval for the first phase of a plan to defuel Red Hill.

Phase one involves the removal of one million gallons of fuel in three pipelines at the Red Hill underground storage facility.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred