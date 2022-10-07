State approves plan to remove 1 million gallons of fuel in Red Hill pipelines

In a race to prevent a disaster on Oahu, the state Health Department has given conditional approval for the first phase of a plan to defuel Red Hill.
Phase one involves the removal of one million gallons of fuel in three pipelines at the Red Hill underground storage facility.
The Department of Defense says it will begin clearing the pipes within weeks.
"Every moment that the fuel remains in the pipelines and the tanks it could lead to a catastrophic release, which would forever impact the citizens of Hawaii," said Kathleen Ho, DOH deputy director for environmental health. "In that respect, we will continue to ask for and work towards a safe defueling of the tanks and the pipelines."
Once the pipes are cleared, work can begin on critical repairs before defueling the tanks that store about 100 million gallons of fuel -- and eventually shutting down Red Hill for good.
The repairs are needed to prevent a pressure surge similar to an incident in May 2021, which released more than 19,000 gallons of fuel.
"Some of the areas that we focused on or looked into is ensuring that preferential pathways to drinking water are protected, ensuring that the Navy had appropriate diversion containment and fuel recovery systems just in case of a release," said Lene Ichinotsubo, an environmental engineer for DOH. "We reviewed various piping reports, as well as observing the Navy's spill response rehearsals or exercises."
As we reported Monday, the Defense Department is assembling about 120 military personnel to oversee the project.
State health officials must approve each phase of the defueling plan and says they will have staff on site -- at least part of the time -- as the fuel is removed to prevent contamination of Oahu's main water supply.
