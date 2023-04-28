'Spelling to Communicate' & Autism Acceptance in April

HAWAII-- April is Autism Awareness Month, and a host of events across Oahu and the Big Island are wrapping up this week.
Hulihe'e Palace lit up downtown Kona in blue to begin Autism Awareness Month. Hundreds supporting 'Autism Moms of Kona' this week.
"Autism is a disability, but it's also a way of thinking different- not less," Jessica Mccullum of Autism Moms of Kona told KITV4.
On Oahu, the technique "Spelling to Communicate" was recently showcased in Honolulu, and is the subject of a new documentary film screening this weekend in Aiea.
Rounding out Autism Awareness Month, 'Spellers' will be screening for free at 'Calvary Chapel Honolulu' in Aiea Sunday at 1.30 p.m. The film focuses on the spelling to communicate technique.
A recent Hawaii Autism Foundation workshop invited Elizabeth Vossler to demonstrate "spelling to communicate." Fifteen-year-old Ryan Edgehill-Pearson of Kailua demonstrated the technique at the convention center.
Vossler, a speech pathologist, says those she worked with who were non-speaking had always been exceedingly clever, even making jokes.
"I knew the light was in there, but I just couldn't get it out," Elizabeth Vossler told KITV4, "So I started using letter boards and moving communication out of the fine motor of the mouth and the fingers- and putting it in the gross motor of the arms so that they could point to letters."
"Our future was so bleak. Our child couldn't speak. He had no means of reliable communication," Ryan's mother, Janet Edghill said.
Ryan has made progress in 16 months with an S2C "spelling to communicate" practitioner, according to Ryan's mother, Janet.
"The child was so ecstatic that somebody actually assumed that he was an intelligent being trapped inside a body that doesn't work for him," Edghill said, "And so when Elizabeth came and she put a letterboard in front of him and she taught him what to do, she started out simply, spell your name, spell my name."
Today, Ryan has advanced to a full keyboard to communicate.
"And we go and we get that (board), and he can tell me what he wants. And I'm not left wondering, is he hungry, did he hurt himself?" Edghill said, "Is he just mad? So now I have a way to communicate with him."
Back on the Big Island, Autism Moms of Kona prepared for a sensory-friendly screening of the Super Mario Brothers movie.
Jessica McCullum described the challenges with Autism as, "Three hallmark traits: a difficulty in communication, a difficulty in social interactions and relationships, and a rigid thinking so that change in schedule or transitions can be difficult for the person."
Country Denise has an autistic brother and shared what she's learned through her advocacy.
"As his younger sister I've seen the struggles he's had," Country told KITV4, "As far as communication, I've learned that you really need to be patient because it takes them a little bit longer than other people to be able to understand."
The film 'Spellers' is produced along with executive producers Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg.