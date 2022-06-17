Special Olympics Hawaii athletes return for State Summer Games this weekend

(HONOLULU) KITV4 - Hundreds of Special Olympics Hawaii athletes will go for gold this weekend at the 52nd State Summer Games.
After a two-year hiatus, athletes from across the state will compete in track and field, powerlifting, and swimming at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
The Opening Ceremonies kick off Saturday at 10 a.m., at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. It'll also be the finish line for a torch run involving hundreds of law enforcement officers.
"They'll start down at Fort Derussy, and will run through Waikiki, down Kalakaua Avenue, up Kapahulu, and come onto T.C. Ching field for our opening ceremonies to light the flame of hope," explained Special Olympics Hawaii President and CEO, Dan Epstein.
Athletes can also participate in free health screenings over the weekend, including a new program offering check-ups for any keiki ages 2 to 8-years-old.
Epstein said participants are extremely excited to get back into the summer games, and have been training since February to compete.
"In many cases, individuals with an intellectual disability face stigmatization and isolation in their daily normal lives, and then the pandemic just exacerbated that. It just made it worse in many many ways," said Epstein.
"So, the opportunity for them to come back during the season, see their teammates, practice with their teammates, see their coaches, and compete in front of crowds of people and volunteers where they recognize that the community does care about them, is just really magical and important."