...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR LEEWARD AREAS THROUGH THURSDAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds, and
low relative humidity will result in critical fire conditions at
times through Thursday. Any fires that develop could display
extreme fire behavior, and be difficult to control.
...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD SECTIONS OF ALL
ISLANDS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Northeast to east 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts.
* HUMIDITY...Around 45 percent in the afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Speaker Scott Saiki in heated primary rematch 2 years after nearly losing his seat
But privately, some political experts believe it was a wake up call. "It appears to me that Scott Saiki is working much harder on his campaign this time than he did before," says KITV4 political analyst Neal Milner.
Saiki is now touting some the legislature's accomplishments many progressives had been pushing for including raising the minimum wage. He's also trying to distance himself from some of the corruption scandals that happened during his tenure as Speaker.
"We have always sought to reform the system, to move to system forward to make the system better," he says.
Iwamoto meanwhile argues that many of those changes have only come about because of pressure from the community, and that a victory in the primary would be about more than just the district, but about pulling back the curtain at the State Capitol and forcing majority Democrats to choose new leaders.
"There's definitely a lot of centralized authoritarian control and power at least on the House side and I think that's something we need to transition away from," she says.
Some other notable legislative primaries to watch out for on the Senate side - In District 7, Senator Lynn DeCoite is in a rematch from her 2020 House Democratic primary against Native Hawaiian activist Walter Ritte, which was also one of the closest races in 2020.
And in District 1 on the Big Island, because of redistricting, two incumbent Democratic Senators Laura Acasio and Lorraine Inouye will square off to represent Hilo.
Tom anchors Good Morning Hawaii weekends and reports for KITV4. He comes to Hawaii after reporting in Nevada, Oklahoma and Georgia. Tom is a proud Terp, graduating from the University of Maryland in 2012.