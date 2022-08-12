 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

South Korean company buys 644 acres in Makaha Valley

  • Updated
  • 0
New developer acquires 644 acres of land in Makaha Valley

Locals and elected officials have questions about a new developer's plans for the golf course resort and country club.

HONOLULU-- The one time Sheraton Makaha Valley resort was torn down in 2014.

Since then, ruins remain at the now overgrown resort and golf club. The previous owner, Pacific Links, also acquired the Makaha Valley Country club. Nowadays, both sites are occupied by chickens, cats and the occasional mongoose. But its the future occupants that are the big concern.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK