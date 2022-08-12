South Korean company buys 644 acres in Makaha Valley

HONOLULU-- The one time Sheraton Makaha Valley resort was torn down in 2014.
Since then, ruins remain at the now overgrown resort and golf club. The previous owner, Pacific Links, also acquired the Makaha Valley Country club. Nowadays, both sites are occupied by chickens, cats and the occasional mongoose. But its the future occupants that are the big concern.
"You gotta respect Hawaiians and their land cuz they already taking everything yeah?," a Makaha Valley local named Nikki told KITV.
Locals and elected officials want to know how a big development would bring changes here.
"From Ewa Beach to Makaha, prices are being pushed so high. Our residents gotta live with each other. They ain't gonna be able to afford it. Right now in Ewa Beach its 1.5 million," Senator Kurt Favella told KITV.
A high-end resort, Favella says, could price out homeowners quickly and exacerbate houselessness.
One local who used to bar tend at the old Sheraton told KITV he can see the possibilities, "If the people can use it then it's not too bad. And if local people work there, it's not too bad either. Economically or what not, it would be pretty good," he considered.
With few details of the new ownership's plans, elected official have more questions than answers.
"A lot of us miss the Makaha resort. I had my wedding there. My cousin was the head of housekeeping therefor many years. When they shut down it was really sad to see those jobs go. And to see a beloved resort go. There were so many great events there," Senator Maile Shimabukuro said.
It has been a roller coaster with previous developers, none getting very far with big plans, she added.
Rep. Cedric Gates added, "And I have heard people in the community say that before the old one closed down it was an economic driver for an impoverished community like Makaha. We are also looking for ways for people to create more opportunities for people to work and live and play in Waianae, and not have to jump on H1 and H2, which a majority of our residents have to do right now."
"There's no road, no sidewalks, the roads are falling apart," Favella said.
He says he'd like to see legislators take a stand, and ensure any development comes with a community package.
"High end to us is no locals. So if they gonna be all high end we don't want it. My family is not gonna be able to live here any more. Where we going? There's no Hawaiians, there's no Aloha," he told KITV, "We gotta make sure that we take care of our local people first, that's the bottom line."