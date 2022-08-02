 Skip to main content
Some students, parents face COVID anxiety with return to classroom

  • Updated
  • 0
Hawaii Therapist Helps with School Anxiety

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The new anxiety of going back to school is impacting students and parents alike. Tens of thousands of students are back in school this week. Some students are concerned about masking which is NOW in Hawaii Public Schools.

HONOLULU (KITV4) New anxieties of going back to school are impacting students and parents alike. Tens of thousands of students return to the classroom this week, and some are concerned about masking which is now optional across Hawaii public schools.

To wear a mask or not -- that is what students who are back in school are asking right now, something they didn’t have to worry about last year.

