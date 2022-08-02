Some students, parents face COVID anxiety with return to classroom

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The new anxiety of going back to school is impacting students and parents alike. Tens of thousands of students are back in school this week. Some students are concerned about masking which is NOW in Hawaii Public Schools.
To wear a mask or not -- that is what students who are back in school are asking right now, something they didn’t have to worry about last year.
“So what we have is a mix of kids some who want to continue wearing masks and some who are not going to continue wearing masks," says Britt Young, M.A. LMFT from XPlor Counseling.
“If I send my child to school without a mask are they in danger of getting COVID. So does my child know that they can talk to the teacher about moving to a different place in the class, should they address it? With the actual students, so for example, if the student is coughing next to your child and doesn’t wear a mask, is your child empowered enough to talk with the teacher to say do you mind if I move to the back of the class.”
Another concern coming up with children, especially adolescents, is their appearance. After covering up their faces for more than 2 years, now young people are worried about how they look, especially if they have acne or crooked teeth.
"So what kind of peer pressure might my child come under to wear or not wear the mask, depending on his or her peers," says Young. "So if you have a child and he has been masked up all summer. And his friends, aren’t, then they might have difficult feelings about that.
Britt Young Says, her advice when coping with this new normal is to have a lot more patience, compassion and to be non-judgmental with your children and students.
