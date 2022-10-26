Some say ballot proposal for separate Maui housing department is needed, others call it costly

Of the more than a dozen charter amendments valley isle voters have to consider in this year's election, there is a proposal for the county to create its own housing department.
"It's something that we've been asking for for a while now," affordable housing advocate Stan Franco said.
"Our housing costs for an average home is over $1 million. Our people cannot live here, people are moving away."
The plan would divide the Department of Housing and Human Concerns into two entities, one being a housing department dedicated to affordable homes.
"We are getting some affordable housing developed, but it needs to move much quicker," County Councilmember Kelly King said, adding the department would be crucial to determine how the county can proactively plan projects, "instead of just waiting for proposals to come."
But Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura opposes the amendment because she said it would create unnecessary expenses by having to hire more personnel.
The proposal calls for a board to advise the new department's director as well as a liaison to work with the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.
A recent report from the county auditor's office estimated the department would cost $2 million.
"Right now with our economic times is not the time to create more government expenses," Sugimura argued, adding the county council has allocated more resources to the Department of Housing and Human Concerns in the last budget session to help address the island's housing crisis.
"Through policy and through budgeting, I believe that that department (Department of Housing and Human Concerns) can have the tools it needs to help with our housing shortage," Sugimura said.
