...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Some residents reluctant to use Navy water despite health official's assurance it's safe

  Updated
  • 0
Sink water

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Jamie Simic said she can still see, smell and taste the vapors from contaminated water at her home on Hickam Air Force Base -- about seven miles away from Red Hill.

The Department of Health verified the water is now safe to drink at Red Hill for the 135 families living in the area. And the Navy's expecting verification soon for thousands of others still waiting to return home.

"How is red hill being deemed safe? I am not the only one reporting issues -- severe issues still -- that have never gone away," she said. "So are they magically on a separate water source? Do they do different treatment to these homes that they haven't done to others? Because as far as I know, water travels down hill."

Simic said many people are still scared to drink the water, despite reassurance from the government. Families in her neighborhood are projected to be able to return home as early as Feb. 27.

"That's two weeks away. And I have severe sediment, fumes, vapors as well as well as fuel in my water. How is any of this possible?," Simic added. "We still haven't been shown what is truly in the water. So how do we know it's safe?"

Red Hill resident Robert Rampton, on the other hand, said he's been using the water in his home for a month and a half now, even before he was given the green light.

"It tasted completely normal after the first flush," Rampton said. "I've had no side effects, no rashes, no headaches, anything like that. And you know with the DOH clearing it now ... I feel completely safe you know having the whole family do so as well."

Health officials said the contaminated Red Hill Shaft has been disconnected from the drinking water system. And water to homes is now coming from the Navy's Waiawa Shaft, which has been tested to confirm it is indeed safe to drink.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

