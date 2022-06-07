Some Oahu lifeguard towers close because of staffing shortage

Some lifeguard towers on Oahu have been periodically closed, due to staffing shortages, leading to concerns about safety.
As the day heats up, Kaimana Beach fills up with people.
It is a popular place to head out for a swim.or soak up the sun.
"We like the sunsets here and we like how peaceful and calm the water is - the waves don't get too crazy here," said Kalihi resident Brandon Holmes.
It is also one of the beaches around Oahu with a lifeguard on duty.
Which gives some beach goers a sense of security.
"It does provide like a safety net, and people say 'Oh, there is a lifeguard at this beach'," added Holmes.
"They keep an eye out and keep everyone safe. They can look to see if any seals are coming in to take a nap, or sharks are around," said Hawaii Kai resident Heather Lacovara.
But not all of Oahu's lifeguard towers have been open every day.
"We have been short with respect to staffing a new extended hours program around the island," said Ocean Safety Chief John Titchen.
At least 120 lifeguards are needed every day to staff the 41 towers around the island,
along with jetskis in the water and ATVs on the beach.
While there is a recruit class in training right now, even more lifeguards are needed to keep all the towers open
"We need another 2-3 recruit classes of 15-20 personnel to make a dent on an extended hours program," stated Titchen.
Extended hours means most guards work 8-6:30 over the summer, but a few are on duty just after the sun comes up.
"If you see a tower closed, it doesn't mean we aren't on duty. Call 9-1-1 because we do have mobile responders," said Titchen.
Lifeguards are expected to be busy this summer, not just because of the crowds at the beach, but because it will take months to fully staff all of the island's lifeguards towers.
Even though, unlike other jobs, many want to work at the beach.
"We don't have a shortage of people interested in ocean safety. We have a shortage of positions available. We have very few vacancies," added Titchen.
He told KITV while staffing levels are low, there is a lot of interest from people becoming lifeguards. In addition to the current recruits in training, there will be another lifeguard tryout in August.