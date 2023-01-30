 Skip to main content
Some military personnel still restricted from donating blood

blood bank

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Food and Drug Administration announced gay and bisexual men can donate blood anytime, however there are still restrictions on some groups of people.

The FDA released the ban in 2020, on those who did heavy traveling in Europe from 1980 to the early 2000s. It was put in place to limit the potential spread of Mad Cow Disease also known as Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

