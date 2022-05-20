Some businesses reinstate mask mandates as COVID-19 cases surge

Alan Nakamura said it's been difficult enough for his family business to survive the pandemic.
But now he's facing another major hurdle -- reinstating mask mandates at Kaimuki Auto Repair before infections spiral out of control.
"It is difficult, but I'm going to do my best to implement it because we want to protect our customers, ourselves and our business," he said.
This is the first time in two years without government mandating COVID-19 precautions. And now that's up to businesses.
"If the state mandated something, then we just follow them," Nakamura said. "But right now, if we tell them you know, without any state regulations, it's more difficult. It's put back upon us."
Two days ago the Waikiki Aquarium brought it's indoor mask policy back. It's part of the University of Hawaii, which is requiring masking in the classroom for at least the next three months.
"I think many people celebrated when the need to mask was out of the picture, but now they have to put it back on. I think some are finding it challenging," said Andrew Rossiter, director of the Waikiki Aquarium.
Despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raising the threat level to high for all counties except the Big Island, neither the city nor the state has any plans to reimplement restrictions -- including making masking mandatory.
"Extremely worried. I read today that officially we're in the Red Zone, and then when you factor in all those home tests that aren't added, it's pretty, pretty severe," Rossiter said. "So there's lots of people milling around ... so it's a perfect scenario for an epidemic to spread."
And with many operators struggling to retain workers, keeping COVID-19 at bay is especially important to their economic recovery.
"Especially for us because many of the workers are very specialized in taking care of the animals," he added. "If it went through a couple of our departments, we'd be in big trouble."
The latest COVID-19 surge is expected to continue as more people gather for graduations and throughout the summer season.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.