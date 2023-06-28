 Skip to main content
Sobering review of liquor commission flags flawed training, enforcement

  • 0
Alcohol generic

HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- City officials are preparing to discuss a sobering internal assessment of the Honolulu Liquor Commission, the findings of which were revealed Tuesday, and indicated the need for sweeping changes. 

Scarlet Honolulu owner Robbie Baldwin said he was not surprised by the results of the probe, since he sued the commission, claiming its investigators discriminated against the LGBTQ establishment. 

