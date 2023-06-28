Sobering review of liquor commission flags flawed training, enforcement

HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- City officials are preparing to discuss a sobering internal assessment of the Honolulu Liquor Commission, the findings of which were revealed Tuesday, and indicated the need for sweeping changes.
Scarlet Honolulu owner Robbie Baldwin said he was not surprised by the results of the probe, since he sued the commission, claiming its investigators discriminated against the LGBTQ establishment.
"When I read the report, it just basically validated everything that we've been saying for the past 18 months," Baldwin asserted.
Baldwin filed the discrimination lawsuit against the commission two years ago, accusing one of its investigators of physically attacking his business partner and security personnel.
The Scarlet co-owner hopes the internal review will push commissioners to eliminate such alleged behavior.
"It's very clear that there are no guard rails or any protections put in place at this organization (the commission)," Baldwin criticized.
However, city officials have refuted the accusations in the past.
"We don't tolerate discrimination of any kind, that's the bottom line," city Deputy Managing Director Krishna Jayaram insisted.
"The report did not find a pattern of discrimination."
But the report did find the commission lacks clear enforcement policies as well structured training and clear performance evaluation criteria.
The findings also flagged flawed paper systems, a lack of reliable data to track enforcement, as well as a system to monitor complaints against staff, which delays response.
Jayaram admitted he was not shocked the commission needed improvements because city council members passed a resolution calling for change.
"We anticipated that there would be things that would need improvement, and in fact there were things that needed improvement, so may be some surprise at the degree of the improvement that's needed," Jayaram added.
The suggested improvements from the review included technology upgrades such as GPS-tracking for inspections, bringing in enforcement trainers, policy revisions, as well as seeking public input through surveys and meetings.
"We are grateful to the team that did the work and we are looking forward to making improvements," Jayaram said.
A presentation of the findings to the full commission is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.