'So tragic' | Hawaii lawmaker reminds drivers to stay safe after double-fatal crash on Easter Sunday

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Leeward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After a car crash on Sunday claimed two lives on Oahu's leeward coast, area Sen. Maile Shimabukuro is calling on the public to drive with care.
"My heart goes out to the families of these victims," Shimabukuro shared. "That is so tragic to have loss of life on Easter Sunday of all days and so I know the family must be going through an incredible amount of grief right now."
The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) reported the crash happened at around 6 p.m. when a speeding motorcyclist hit a car that was making a U-turn on Farrington Highway near Waikomo Beach Park.
According to HPD, the 36-year-old motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time and the 60-year-old driver of the car was not wearing his seat belt. Both of them died at the hospital.
Shimabukuro added the stretch of the highway where the collision happened can be dangerous because there aren't any traffic lights.
"So it's very tempting to speed along that road, but there are so many things that can go wrong," Shimabukuro said.
However, Shimabukuro credited raised crosswalks installed along the west side with improving traffic safety. The senator added Sunday's crash highlights the need for safety measures on O'ahu's roadways, including red light camera pilot projects in certain intersections.
"I know that a lot of drivers are frustrated by it and people have concerns, but really, this can save a life," Shimabukuro praised. "I would pick inconvenience any time over someone getting hurt."
There have now been 16 traffic deaths on Oahu so far this year, just as many as the same time in 2022