Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Leeward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

'So tragic' | Hawaii lawmaker reminds drivers to stay safe after double-fatal crash on Easter Sunday

Farrington Highway Makaha

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After a car crash on Sunday claimed two lives on Oahu's leeward coast, area Sen. Maile Shimabukuro is calling on the public to drive with care.

"My heart goes out to the families of these victims," Shimabukuro shared. "That is so tragic to have loss of life on Easter Sunday of all days and so I know the family must be going through an incredible amount of grief right now."

