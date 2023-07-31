...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE EACH AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...During times of high tide through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
Skyline has served riders on Oahu for a month now, officials call it a success
During the grand opening 71,000 people rode the train. The following week, the number dropped to only 14,000. That was expected because the free rides ended. Transportation officials added that the middle of July is not when most people switch up their ways of getting around the island.
Throughout the month, the number of passengers jumped from around 24,500 a week, down to 22,000 and back up to 31,000.
Jon Nouchi, deputy director at Dept. of Transportation Services attributes the dramatic increase toward the end of July to a large three-day weekend event held at the stadium.
With the launch of the new rail, the city changed several bus routes to compliment the rail services, however many bus riders told KITV4 they are not happy with the changes, particularly with bus route A.
“Route A is a bus route that was implemented to test out this rail corridor so now that we have this large train operating in two directions every ten minutes between Halawa and Kapolei, it makes sense to cut down route A,” said Jon Nouchi.
Nouchi adds Skyline will substitute a lot of pieces that were part of route A until it gets closer to town and he expects Skyline to be that alternative.
The city and county of Honolulu is going to spend the next several months encouraging riders to include Skyline in their commuting routine, like leaving their car on one side of the island and using Skyline and TheBus in between.