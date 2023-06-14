Sketch released of suspect in attempted kidnapping in Hawaii Kai

KITV4 talked with some parents about the attempt and they voiced their concerns about their kids safety.
"No child should ever be unwatched or walking down street by themselves because these things happen and they happen fast and it's scary, it happens," Cassandra Peele, a parent of two kids in Honolulu said.
Another parent, Sheila Chinn, says she worries about her kids' safety now that they attend summer activities in Hawaii Kai.
"It makes me even more paranoid with my kids especially with summer fun and the gates open and they're are so many children around," Chinn said. "I'm not saying the staff isn't helpful just saying its scary because the park is open to everyone."
A Facebook post on "Stolen Stuff Hawaii" explains what happened to the teenage boy.
Friends of the boy's family said the man in the black SUV jumped out of the car and grabbed the boy's neck. The man then tried to drag the boy into his car, but the boy was able to run away.
I asked members in the community if they recognized the sketch crime stoppers made of the man. Parents said no but shared they will be on the lookout.
KITV4 messaged a friend of the boy's family and she says they do not want to speak out until the suspect is caught.
Parents said Hawaii Kai is a safe area and they are surprised to hear this would happen there.
"This is such a safe community or so we think so, we've been living here for 38 years and you don't hear stuff happens in Hawaii Kai especially, I'm shocked to hear that," Chinn said.
If you have information on the suspect call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.