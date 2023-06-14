 Skip to main content
Sketch released of suspect in attempted kidnapping in Hawaii Kai

  Updated
Hawaii Kai attempted kidnapper sketch

HONOLULU (KITV4)-- The Honolulu Police Department and CrimeStoppers Honolulu are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in the attempted kidnapping in Hawaii Kai. 

On Wednesday, Honolulu police released the sketch of the suspect. They say he tried to abduct a 15-year-old boy this past Saturday on Hawaii Kai Drive near.

