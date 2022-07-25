Sistahhood Social Raises 70-thousand dollars for UH football program By Erin Coogan Erin Coogan Multimedia Journalist Author instagram Author email Jul 25, 2022 Jul 25, 2022 Updated 6 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Some say Saturday's are for the boys. But as Head coach Timmy Chang and wife sherry have made very clear-- the game of football is no longer just the guys. Hosting the first ever "Sistahhood social" the goal was simple: unite the state's wahine for a night of UH football they would never forget. "We're about family and we wanted this community to be a part of our journey and them to feel a part of the family too," explained Sherry Chang, wife of Head Coach, Timmy Chang. From coaching staff meetings-- providing simple position breakdowns, to exclusive player led locker room tours. The night had something for everyone--Warrior super fan to newcomer. "We're football moms. We needed to learn more and they are providing," gushed one attendee."I love it because we're from Hawaii and to see our local boy make it at the head coach level-- Timmy Chang-- it's really great," added another.And the night ended on the field. Ladies testing their skills out with players and coaches to see if they have what it take to be a Warrior football player. Funds raised from the night are headed to bolster the team's nutrition program. The Chang's hope this starts an annual tradition for the sistahhood, and plan to host the ladies only event again this time next year. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Erin Coogan Multimedia Journalist Erin found her passion in journalism from a young age, watching her dad on the news. He taught her the importance of meeting, learning, and sharing people's stories. Author instagram Author email Follow Erin Coogan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Man accused of sexually assaulting teen at Ala Moana Center pleads not guilty Updated Apr 5, 2022 Local Kula woman killed in rollover crash on Haleakala Highway on Maui Nov 1, 2021 National The Log4j security flaw could impact the entire internet. Here's what you should know Updated Dec 15, 2021 News Environmental advocates concerned about Red Hill defueling timetable Updated May 9, 2022 Local Grand jury indicts suspect in Brooklyn subway mass shooting May 7, 2022 News Hotel lodging for displaced families from water crisis extended Updated Dec 16, 2021 Recommended for you