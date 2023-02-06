Sinkhole in Kakaako continues to frustrate residents and local businesses

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)- The intersection of Halekauwila and Cooke streets in Kakaako has been closed since October because of a massive sink hole.
Local residents and business owners are pushing for the city quickly make the necessary repairs to allow for the intersection to open again.
The Sake Shop owner Nadine Leong says her business has suffered the past few months because of the issues the sinkhole has caused for drivers.
"This is a really main busy street and intersection, a lot of people are going downtown or the Salt location and they're not having access to go this way -- so I am losing all those people who would pass by through car or even walking, a lot of people don't want to walk through all this construction as well" shares Leong.
Designer Body employee Brian Ikada says customers have said it has taken them an additional 20 minutes to get to the shop because of the road closures and difficulty to find parking. He is asking the city to install more signs that let them know his lot is open.
"They see everybody turning around and they think oh there's no parking but I wish that the road close sign over here I wish they would say lot open not road closed that's negative we want to be positive" shares Ikada.
Repairs began last week after the department of design and construction discovered a broken sewer line break in the sinkhole. DDC and the Department of Environmental Services are working hard to make the repairs.
Leong says she hopes repairs are made quickly so traction for her business picks up again.
"They get frustrated, it's so unexpected and when they try to go one way up the street they get discouraged and turn around an go to the side and get discouraged and have to turn around. It's a very frustrating frustration for a lot of people who aren't aware of the intersection."
The Office of Economic Revitalization is listening to businesses concerns and says it has provided maps to businesses so they know exactly where construction is taking place, where streets are blocked off, and where on-street parking is available for their staff and customers. It is also working on adding more signage to the area to re-direct drivers to the location of the businesses.
The sinkhole is expected to be repaired in a few months which will allow for this intersection to open.