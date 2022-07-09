Simmone Park: From Blue Note to Honolulu's Newest Comedy Club

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds up to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
"Stand Up Honolulu" in Kakaako is the only club on Oahu offering nightly comedy shows.
HONOLULU-- Comedian Simmone Park has entertained audiences from Canada to the US. The Oahu resident has recently joined in on the launch Honolulu's only fulltime comedy club, 'Stand Up Honolulu.'
The club is founded by comedian Pepper Lamb and co-owner Christine Tooher.
Comics there have welcomed audiences made up of tourists and locals alike to the second floor venue in Kakaako. 'Stand Up Honolulu' is the only venue on Oahu that offers stand-up comedy nightly and live poetry on Sunday nights.
"It's a comedy club that exclusively does comedy all the time. Stand up Honolulu was created by Pepper, and what I love about that is that they're actually working with 5013c charities. I love charity. I love comedy," Park told Good Morning Hawaii, "It's great to see those are working together. because you can go to a comedy club, experience some of the local comics. But also be helping a great cause at the same time."
Park recently headlined the Blue Note and will be returning to Waikiki this week to open for Saturday Night Live comedian, Chris Redd.
Park is welcoming the steady work, after comedians were made to perform behind plastic barriers in Hawaii during the pandemic.
"They actually had plastic barriers," Park said. "The lighting worked in a way that it hit the plastic, so we could only see ourselves. It was like doing comedy to a mirror, it was extremely awkward.
Park believes people are ready for a laugh. "People are just willing to go out again," Park told KITV, implying she does push the envelop- and audiences seem to be down for the wild ride.
Simmone Park will be featuring at Stand Up Honolulu on July 28th, 29th & 30th.