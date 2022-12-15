Side hustle surge booming in Hawaii

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
It's no surprise that with the high cost of living, rising inflation, and the holidays just around the corner, more Hawaii residents are turning to side hustles to supplement their income.
"We have a family of six. Between groceries and gas, I was like wow, I'm in Hawaii."
By day, Bee Moore is a mother of three, actively serving in the military and stationed at Schofield Barracks.
By night she is a business owner, organizing inventory and processing orders for her online shop, "BeesNeedsBoutique".
"It helps us still do the things that we want to do," Moore explains. "That kind of pushes me and motivates me every morning when I'm up at three and I'm trying to get something finished for my business, or when I'm up late at night, because this is the train that's going to keep me going where I want to go."
But Bee isn't alone in that hustle
Analyzed data by the US Census Bureau shows 2.8-percent of Honolulu residents rely on more than one source of income.
National data showing Hawaii ranked second in the number of residents who started a new business this year.
"We're calling this the side hustle surge," says senior data communications manager, Simon Worsfold. "People are looking to diversify. They're looking to boost their income, they've felt that pressure from inflation."
22-percent of resident respondents say they've looked to entrepreneurship to supplement their daily 9-5s, meanwhile others have opted for more flexible side hustles.
"The part time income and flexible hours are what really sold me on it," admitted Lance Jones.
Ride share companies, such as uber, report record breaking surges in the number of new drivers.
Lance, of Waipahu, started driving just over a month ago to supplement his retirement funds.
"It keeps my family secure," Jones added, "And keeps income coming in."
Nationwide, Uber has seen a 30-percent increase in drivers joining the platform, since this time last year.
72-percent of those new drivers attributing inflation to their decision to drive.
"It's a great opportunity for some one with a steady job," Jones concluded. "You work your flexible hours, work on your own time."
Analyzed Data from the US. Census Bureau paints the average profile of the Honolulu resident with a side hustle as bringing in 72,000 dollars from their day job and about 6000 dollars from their second income.
Reports indicate as technology and accessibility continue to expand so will the interest in starting a side hustle.