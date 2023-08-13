Shuttle service starts for Central Maui following wildfire destruction

SPJ Intern
LAHAINA (KITV4) - A free shuttle service starts Sunday to transport residents staying at any county-listed Central Maui shelters.
The Maui County Department of Transportation is launching shuttles to the War Memorial Gymnasium in Wailuku, King's Cathedral in Kahului and Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints in Kahului.
The shuttle will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for rides to most shopping locations and medical facilities in Central Maui.
Riders are required to call Roberts Hawaii for reservations at 808-871-4838. Wheelchair accommodations are available and bags and luggage are limited to what can be carried.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.