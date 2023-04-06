 Skip to main content
Should Hawaii visitors have to pay? Proposed Visitor Impact Fee makes its way through the legislature.

Green Fee

The focus of countless discussions, panels, and forums, the question: how do we navigate the environmental impact of hosting millions of visitors to the islands each and every year?

We often hear the terms regenerative or restorative tourism, but Senate Bill 304, currently making it's way through the legislature, hopes to provide foundation for a tangible solution in the near future.

An error occurred