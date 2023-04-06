Should Hawaii visitors have to pay? Proposed Visitor Impact Fee makes its way through the legislature.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters and
Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
The focus of countless discussions, panels, and forums, the question: how do we navigate the environmental impact of hosting millions of visitors to the islands each and every year?
We often hear the terms regenerative or restorative tourism, but Senate Bill 304, currently making it's way through the legislature, hopes to provide foundation for a tangible solution in the near future.
Initially proposed by Governor Josh Green, during his campaign, was the idea of imposing a 50 dollar fee on all tourists entering the state of Hawaii.
Now reevaluated, to account concerns of constitutionality, current legislation has evolved to instead encompass access to parks and trails.
The idea is that a fixed fee, still undecided at this time, would provide non-residents yearlong access to outdoor state run facilities.
Funds generated from the program would then source a visitor impact special fund, that overseen by the Department of Land and Natural resources, would then be distributed to organizations on the ground to bolster conservation efforts and maintain Hawaii lands, for years to come.
"Funding support would really bring their efforts up to a scale commensurate to the challenges that we face with visitor impacts to all of these spots," explained Jack Kittinger, of Conservation International. "In that way, it will be catalytic. It also will greatly increase the capacity of the Department of Land and Natural Resources, which is vastly underfunded. One of the biggest statistics that is constantly passed around is the department gets less than 1% of the state's budget, which is true. So they have a monumental task with very little support, so that would greatly increase their capacity, which would be super beneficial. "
Still concerns remain, as the bill does not outline specific plans for implementation, outside of a start date of July 1, 2025.
Those weary of the bill say they're also concerned that the current ambiguity of the proposal, doesn't consider long term impacts on visitor spending.
"If a family of four are all over 15, this is 200 dollars out of their vacation that will come from somewhere, argued, Malia Hill, of the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii. "It won't necessarily come out of their hotel budget, it won't necessarily come out of their transportation budget, but maybe they decide not to go to a local restaurant, maybe they decide not to book a boat tour, maybe they decide not to rent snorkel equipment. I think that the likely impact, economically, is going to be on smaller businesses, and that is still an impact. I don't think that we should ignore it just because those businesses don't have the same voice when it comes to discussing tourism."
If passed this "out of state" policy would be the first of its kind to debut any where in the country
SB304 is set to be voted on Thursday by the House.