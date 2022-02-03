Shortage of sweets ahead of Valentine's Day

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The top-selling Valentine's Day candy for Carousel Candyland -- petite sour hearts -- won't be available for the holiday this year.
In fact, most heart-shaped candies won't make it onto the shelves at all.
"All the orders that we put in, we didn't get as much -- maybe like not even a fourth of merchandise came in for Valentine's," said Gina Kobashigawa, manager of the family-run business.
The kama'aina candy store just received its Christmas shipment last week and gummy candies are on back order until the summer.
Candy aisles across the country aren't as full because of major disruptions to the supply chain due to COVID-19. And that's leaving revenue off the table for many retailers.
"Right now anything is hard to get," Kobashigawa said. "I feel it's getting worse because we can't even get our shipments. And so everything is all backed up."
Jennifer Kimble-Manatad knows that firsthand. She has a side business baking, but ingredients have been hard to find.
"There's not a lot on the shelves to be honest," she said. "Everybody wants to support local nowadays. But it's hard to support local when you can't get things local -- we were talking about chocolates and just simple things like that. The price is so outrageous."
That's because candy manufacturers are unable to produce enough to meet demand due to workforce shortages and shipping backlogs in the midst of the pandemic.
"We have enough issues with people that can barely eat as it is," Kimble-Manatad said. "It definitely makes it harder for people to get by in this day and age."
Still, everyone's hoping for a sweet ending sometime soon.
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.