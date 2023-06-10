Shortage of live-saving medication affects cancer patients in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) – There is a critical shortage of a key life-saving medication for cancer patients affecting more than 500,000 people across the nation.
That includes cancer patients here in Hawaii with more 4,000 new diagnoses every year.
"As of just yesterday, I got an email from a pharmacist back at Adventist Health Castle that there's nine chemotherapy drugs that are on the critical shortage list. We have to think about substitutions to delays in therapy. There’s a lot of trading and swapping also,” said Dr. William Loui, MD, American Cancer Society medical officer.
Health officials said this issue is now the worst it has ever been because now Carboplatin and Cisplatin are in extremely short supply. These medications are called the “backbone” of most solid oncology treatments.
Some cancers respond to generic, substitute medication, however when it comes to breast cancer, testicular cancer and leukemia, there is not much of a plan B.
There are always 300 to 400 patients in the islands actively receiving therapy. About half of them will need Carboplatin and Cisplatin depending on the severity of their diagnoses.
Some doctors are having to ration medication and delay therapy for many of their patients.
"We don’t often have second chances with those cancers. We give our best combination up front and we don’t keep an ace in the hole. A lot of those cases, we'll be talking with our patients and we wish things were different. We wish we could give anything to anyone at any time,”: said Dr. Loui, MD.
In addition, some cancer patients are seeing a large increase in their costs. Some have bills ranging from $8,000 to $13,000 in just one month.
Despite the need for delayed treatment or substitutions, doctors are still able to treat patients in Hawaii. The care for cancer patients has not been affected.