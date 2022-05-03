Shortage of lei ahead of Mother's Day and the start of Hawaii's graduation season

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY...
.The combination of a northwest and south swells, will produce
advisory level shores across exposed shorelines.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf heights of 10 to 14 feet along south facing shores
and 8 to 12 feet along west facing shores.
* WHERE...South and west facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
A south swell affecting the area will have the potential to
produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances through
Wednesday afternoon. This swell may also produce some harbor
surges at times.
The owner of Tina's Lei Shop in Chinatown relies heavily on Mother's Day and graduation season to sustain her small business.
"We were making enough profit to pay for our rent for the whole year," said owner Tina Nguyen.
During a typical day, this shop might see 10 people, but during Mother's Day and graduation season, hundreds of people come here for lei.
But after almost three years of losses due to COVID-19, she's facing another major obstacle -- a shortage of lei.
"Because of the shortage it also drives up the price too so like I told all the customers the price is really high now, but we don't make as much of a profit like before," Nguyen said.
Supply-chain issues, labor shortages and loss of production are to blame. As well as getting lei into the islands with most of the orchid ones coming from Asia.
"The real problem right now is over the last two weeks most of the incoming lei from Asia have been confiscated by (agriculture) for some reason. That is creating a huge vacuum and a very, very low supply heading into Mother's Day weekend," said Monty Pereira, general manager of Watanabe Floral.
Watanabe Floral estimates a 50% shortage this week, which is why it's limiting the number of lei per shopper.
But having enough lei isn't the only problem. A helium shortage is also stifling balloon sales.
"We had ordered, you know, tanks and tanks of helium," Pereira said. "We got one half of one tank delivered to us today. So you could have no lei and no balloons come graduation, which would be very ... sad."
Shop owners are just hoping supply will catch up to demand by the time high school graduations commence later this month. But for right now, many graduates face the very real prospect of going without the traditional lei to celebrate their milestone.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.