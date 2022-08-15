Shortage of commercial truck drivers in Hawaii hitting certain industries hard

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) beefed up the guidelines early this year, now making it harder to become a licensed commercial driver.
Officials said although this is to ensure safety on the roads, it can hurt the truck driver shortage even more.
”Before a student could just train with his uncle and if he could pass the test for the road test, he could get his CDL. Now a student has to receive training from a federally-approved training provider,” said Michael Scully, CDL coordinator at Leeward Community College.
Scully stresses that a truck driver shortage impacts other shortages we see at grocery stores. An empty shelf can mean there are not enough drivers to bring food and other items from the ports.
”Trucking is not an easy job. It can be dangerous and you spend a lot of time alone. It takes a certain person to want to drive a truck. Hopefully now, people will know how important truckers are to our local economy,” said Scully.
This shortage hit gas stations hard. Recently, some Hele gas stations in Oahu ran out of gas and closed temporarily.
Par Hawaii told KITV in a statement: "Finding drivers who can pass our rigorous on-road driving test and who make safety a priority has been a challenge for us and other companies. We have contracted third-party companies for drivers to serve as an extension of our own drivers, but these companies are faced with the same obstacles."
Instructors at Leeward Community College said they are offering more courses to get the number of certified drivers back up in Hawaii.
If you are interested in becoming a licensed commercial driver, go to www.ocewd.org or contact CDL coordinator Michael Scully director at mscully@hawaii.edu.