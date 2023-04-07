Shipping disruptions could hit Hawaii restaurants

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The labor shortage at southern California shipping ports could cause quite a disruption in food shipments to Hawaii, and this means all food-reliant businesses – from grocery stores to local restaurants – may have to scramble to keep up with demand.
Many restaurants do try to keep their prices down to keep customers coming back, but when they have to rush to find new distributors or producers, prices can rise or menu options can change completely.
“Whether it’s manufacturing, shipping, anything, that cost gets passed down to the consumer,” explained Tina Yamaki, president of Retail Merchants of Hawaii. “So, if you think your eggs, and your milk, and your spam costs a lot now, any increase will be added onto the cost of that, as well.”
Because of this potential issue, Cheryl Matsuoka, executive director of the Hawaii Restaurant Association, said it’s well past time that restaurants here on the islands start prioritizing sourcing locally.
"Everybody is really looking at our local farmers, local fisheries, local manufacturers, because we need that to be able to be more food sustainable and restaurants realized that, and that’s what we learned from the pandemic,” Matusoka said.
She added that the recent egg shortage, followed by this shipping delay really, makes clear the state’s reliance on importing food products from the mainland’s west coast, and that finding new solutions sooner than later is vital–especially if a more serious disruption occurs.
Luckily, Easter weekend dining won't be affected. However, because we may see the impacts of this shipping delay in our food options within the next week, Matsuoka says she hopes restaurant-goers can practice patience when they visit their favorite restaurants, as options may be different or more limited.
