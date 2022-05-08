Shinyo Floating Lantern Ceremony officials say numbers have plummeted

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Shinyo Floating Lantern Ceremony is the largest memorial day celebration in the nation with numbers soaring to 40,000 visitors pre pandemic. However, officials say numbers have plummeted and they are expecting just a few thousand visitors this year.
Co-chair of Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii, Darlene Ferreira, says this is the time for the Governor to prioritize tourism and make a plan to rebuild our economy.
“The reason the number is going to drop from 40,000 to 5,000 is because of the Japanese tourism that the event brings. They fill up many hotels and come in with several full buses. For the Japanese that come, they feel so grateful to have the opportunity to float a lantern at Ala Moana beach," said Ferreira.
Director of Sales at Big Island Candies, Malcolm Murasaki says they saw an uptick of visitors during Golden Week but numbers were significantly lower than past years.
They believe bringing back Japanese tourism is essential for state recovery.
“We really need them back as far as the state is concerned, not only just for business as a whole but especially for the state. Seeing what Waikiki should look like and to normalize thins back into Hawaii," said Murasaki.
Governor David Ige is set to meet with the Japanese Prime Minister this week to discuss plans on economic development and to bring back Hawaii's largest international market.
As of right now, there is no set date on Japan lifting travel restrictions but an announcement could be made soon.