Sewage spill at senior living complex in Kaka'ako has residents sounding off

  • Updated
Honuakaha sewage spill

HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- When Bo Bae Kim said she encountered puddles near the back entrance of the garage at her Kaka'ako apartment complex, she did not think anything of it -- until neighbors informed her the liquid was a sewage spill. 

"I got a few messages from people saying hey, don't go out the back door because there is poop water back there," Kim recalled of the leak that she said happened back in February at the Honuakaha public senior living building. 

