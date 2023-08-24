 Skip to main content
Several groups make their voices heard at State Capitol regarding Maui related issues

Hawaii Workers Center rally at Capitol

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Those struggling due to wildfire issues and beyond on Maui and elsewhere made their concerns known Thursday at the State Capitol.

Hawaii Workers Center Executive Director Sergio Alcubilla said, "As Maui rebuilds, we hope that real justice, and mutual prosperity, replace the exploitation and the greed that our islands have long been subject to."

