Set of monster homes has Kaimuki residents on edge

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas
4 to 7 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Leeward Waters and
Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - What was once two cottages surrounded by mango trees, now sits three large homes in mid-construction on Sierra Drive in Kaimuki.
The development was flagged twice in the past year for violating city ordinances, such as including too many bathrooms in its plans.
"Even if we require them to do less bathrooms, the damage is already done. That permit to begin with should never have been granted," said Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters, who covers the area.
There was confusion, Waters added, in the Dept. of Planning and Permitting as to which statute applied to the dwellings.
"So they let the developer choose which one they wanted to comply with and in my mind that was just wrong," Waters said. "You cannot let the developer, the builder, decide which law to apply."
Now, the developer has acquired the proper permits for the project and is complying with city ordinances.
Waters adds that while the structures on the nearly 20,000 square foot property cannot be taken down, as he and many Kaimuki residents prefer, fewer people will be able to live in the homes with fewer bathrooms.
"We've had the problem of 'monster homes' popping up in Kaimuki a lot, and it's been an issue with the board for quite a while," Kaimuki neighborhood board chair Sharon Schneider said.
The board is set to discuss efforts to curb monster homes at its meeting Wednesday.
DPP sent the following statement to KITV-4:
"The Department of Planning and Permitting will withhold comment today because of pending actions by the department. We will have more to say later this week."