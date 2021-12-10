Senior White House advisor says local trusted leaders can help battle vaccine hesitancy

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 knots, with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
A senior White House COVID-19 Advisor believes one way to tackle Coronavirus vaccine hesitancy and lower infection rates in Hawaii is by improving the way data is gathered.
Dr. Cameron Webb says there are limitations to how the feds track data among certain populations because Asians and Pacific Islanders are sometimes grouped under the same category. Further breakdown within ethnicities, he hopes will improve outcomes of infections.
"The ability to walk in to a community, understand the cultural and historical dynamics of trust, of access and what people are actually considering and then design a strategy around that," Webb said.
The doctor says another successful method in battling vaccine hesitancy locally is having trusted leaders be messengers to their communities.
"Approach is different but process is similar. It starts with community engagement and community voice, it starts with conversations, you take posture to listen, rather than talk at people," Webb said.
Webb says he meets with local healthcare leaders bi-weekly. Those discussions he says are key to make response to COVID-19 more equitable for everyone.
Nicole Tam has been with KITV4 Island News since 2017. She's a proud graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa (Go Bows!) When she's not at work, she enjoys visiting new restaurants with family and friends.