Senior care homes concerned about COVID surge, holiday gatherings.

About 80 seniors live at Lunalilo Home or go there for adult daycare. Dozens more a week pick up prepared meals to take home. Interim Executive Director Dr. Poki'i Balaz says she's concerned the surge in COVID cases, plus the holiday gatherings, could be a bad combination.
"Here at Lunalilo Home we are on high alert. We are definitely taking precautions. We are asking everyone to wear a mask. We only allow anyone who is vaccinated on campus- not just in the home, but you have to be vaccinated to get on Lunalilo Home campus," she details.
In addition to following Centers for Disease Control guidance, which includes daily sanitizing, it doesn't allow indoor visits. "All of our family visits are held outside with mask-wearing. We do daily COVID checks and when large groups come in we provide on-site rapid tests," she continues.
She admits she is concerned senior centers and care homes will experience rollbacks and a tightening of restrictions if the surge continues. "Like everyone, that is the big question: What is going to happen?" says Balaz.
Balaz notes this is such a tricky balance for the senior community: balancing their physical health with their mental well-being due to isolation. During the last periods of isolation, Balaz recalls "Zoom visits were great, but there is nothing like face to face contact. As much as possible, I'm going to try to do family visits, have in-person events, and keep things as normal as possible."
She is on the front lines of this every day - not just at Lunalilo Home but as a geriatric doctor at Kokua Kalihi Valley. Balaz describes the general sense from the senior community as one of "watching the cases rise, watching what's happening in the community. Time will tell exactly what we're going to do, but there is anxiety this will cause us to shut down again."
She repeats a message to the community regarding vaccinations: "I encourage all of you to get your vaccinations if you haven't, and please get your booster shot."