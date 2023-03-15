Senator raises concerns over latest DHHL head nominee

"People are dying on the waitlist. We don't need excuses, we don't need dreams. We need somebody that can do the job," Fevella asserted.
The senator claimed Watson's development non-profit previously avoided payments for a DHHL property, left hazardous materials on the parcel, and mismanaged a grant to help homesteaders replace their deteriorated homes.
However, Rep. Troy Hashimoto, who chairs the house housing committee, defended Watson's appointment.
"I think we need someone that will hit the ground running and be sure to expend the $600 million that we allocated to DHHL last budget year. And Kali Watson, I think he has that vision," Hashimoto argued.
Watson served as the director of DHHL from 1995 to 1998, during which he helped develop 3,100 residential lots, according to Gov. Green's office.
In a statement, Watson said he plans to address any issues relating to his nomination during his confirmation hearing, which is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
"In regard to conflicts of interest, I intend to be transparent and not enter into any arrangements that would put the reputation or impact of DHHL in jeopardy," the statement continued.
"My goal will be to put as many Native Hawaiians into homes as possible."
