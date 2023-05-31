Senator Favella calls for greater oversight of Hawaii Film Commission

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Is Hawaii doing enough to maximize its resources in the film industry? Some would say that much more benefit could the state of Hawaii's lucrative film industry.
In a press conference today at the State Capitol, State Senator Kurt Favella said more oversight of the Hawaii Film Commission could lead to greater benefit for workers throughout the State.
A recent missed opportunity was the rest of production for Jason Momoa’s “Chief of War,” which has since moved on to New Zealand.
“Six months ago Jason told me – while we [were] in session - he left because there was not enough tax incentives,” said Favella. “Local project about our local families here. If Donne [Dawson] or Georja [Skinner] would have come to the legislators and asked us to – Senator Delacruz and Marissa McCallings - to come and alter the tax incentive credits for this movie. And the answer was yes - It could've been done if we knew in advance. But one person... has been doing this for a long time.”
Senator Favella says that person is Hawaii State Film Commissioner Donne Dawson. Favella believes the State would benefit from having some oversight over the Hawaii Film Commission, while saving the State money in budgetary discretion, and boosting the economy by writing in more opportunities for local vendors and workers.
Dawson deferred comment to Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism Director James Kunane Tokioka. He confirmed that the tax credits issue did indeed lead to the relocation of the "Chief of War" production, but added that it's not their role to assure that local vendors and workers are used as the tax credits would have required. The response went on to add that policy is to only allow travel upgrades at the employee's expense.
