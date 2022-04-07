Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to U.S. Supreme Court

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots, except north winds in
Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HAWAII COUNTY (KITV4) - The US Senate confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the highest court with a final vote of 53-47.
She is the first black woman to sit on the US Supreme Court and the sixth woman in history to do so.
President Biden said in a tweet after the vote “We have taken another step toward making our highest court reflect the diversity of America."
"For all of us who identify with different minority groups, this draws inspiration to see someone with a background similar to ours. This is a historic day for all of us here,” said Doug Chin, a practicing attorney.
A few attorneys in Hawaii say Justice Brown Jackson's significant criminal law background as a public defender will bring awareness on the other side of the criminal justice system.
“I am excited to hear her voice on affirmative action cases, voting, gay rights and so on. She represents modern America and our modern families,” said Stacy Ma, a litigation partner at Goodsill Quinn & Stifel.
People in the legal profession say they not only feel inspired but now have an elevated expectation for what is possible.
“This doesn’t disempower people who might be considering the judiciary or the public service, instead it motivates them. Students and alumni will use their experience and talents in the same way Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson showed us,” said Camille Nelson Dean of Williams S. Richardson School of Law at Uh Manoa.
Judge Jackson will replace Justice Stephen Breyer starting this summer. She will begin hearing cases in the fall term in October.