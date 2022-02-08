Senate committee passes bill created in wake of UH football drama

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Senate Committee on Higher Education has passed a measure that would give the University of Hawaii Board of Regents more authority when it comes to hiring and firing in UH's athletics department.
The bill was created in the wake of head football coach Todd Graham resigning last month amid allegations of mistreating players, and numerous players leaving the program.
Senate Bill 3268 would authorize the Board of Regents to fire the athletics director and head coaches at four-year campuses for cause.
It would also require the Board of Regents to approve all coaching contracts at four-year campuses with salaries greater than $200,000, which would be lowered from the current $500,000.
"It could potentially place an additional barrier to coaches getting their contracts approved or not. I know it doesn't affect too many of our current coaches in bargaining unit 8, but it could by potentially changing that number it could put an additional barrier to them getting their contract approved," said Scott Collins, HGEA.
"The other area you raised is on the termination. The fact that if in fact there is cause and a coach in fact will get terminated for cause there is a cost involved, and in this last case with Graham it could've been as high as $1.2 million. And if that's the case, then the Board of Regents should be involved and that's why it's not hire and fire but to terminate if there is cause," said Sen. Donna Mercado Kim, (D) Committee on Higher Education chair.
After listening to and reviewing testimony, the Senate Committee on Higher Education voted to pass the bill without amendments.
Senators Kim, Michelle Kidani, Gilbert Keith-Agaran, and Kurt Fevella voted aye, and Senator Glenn Wakai voted aye with reservations.
The bill is now referred to the Senate Ways and Means Committee.