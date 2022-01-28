 Skip to main content

Senate Bill Seeks to Restrict Electric Guns Near Certain Public Buildings

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU-- The new Hawaii law allowing for electric guns and stun guns to be carried with a permit is getting its first challenge.

Electric guns would be prohibited in certain public places

A bill introduced by State Senator Karl Rhoads would restrict carrying the weapons in airports, courts and other "commuter terminals."

"In the state of Hawaii our hands were forced on electric guns. I, and many others, didn't want to see the restrictions lifted. We had a complete prohibition on electric guns for decades," Rhoads told KITV 4.

Bill seeks to limit carrying an electric gun in some public areas

Carrying an electric gun near some public buildings could soon be illegal.

A group challenging that prohibition has been Hawaii Firearms Coalition. Andrew Namiki Roberts says the bill is vague as it doesn't specify in yards or feet what qualifies as "in or near" the sensitive areas.

"It comes down to a police officer's or DA's opinion whether you're near something or not. It impossible to go about your daily life without going past one of these sensitive areas."

Rhoads says he expects a majority to support the new bill and that he wants to preserve the low rate of firearm related fatal incidents that has been maintained for decades in the state.

Roberts says he expects second amendment advocates will challenge the restrictions it is already illegal to take a weapon past TSA or into a courtroom or use electric guns for anything other than self defense.

