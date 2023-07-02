Secretary Marcia l. Fudge will be on Oahu to discuss affordable housing and homelessness in Hawaii

Multimedia Journalist
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- On Sunday, the Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia l. Fudge will be on Oahu.
Secretary Fudge will be joined by Hawaii leaders to address affordable housing and homelessness in Hawaii.
Joining her will be senator Brian Schatz, Senator Mazie Hirono, Governor Green and other elected officials.
Secretary Fudge will be touring two affordable housing complexes and speaking with the tenants.
The first tour will be of the Hale Kewalo Apartments. This is an affordable rental housing project that provides units for families earning between 30 and 60 percent of that area's medium income.
Secretary Fudge will then make her way to the Gregory house. This nonprofit agency offers rapid re-housing, emergency housing, and nutrition service programs.
Lastly, secretary fudge will host a roundtable to discuss how to fight homelessness in Hawaii.
