Search Suspended for Missing Maui Medical Flight

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 1 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 AM HST THIS
MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN HAWAII THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES
HONOLULU KAUAI
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF HONOLULU AND LIHUE.
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH MEANS CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR
SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS IN AND CLOSE TO THE WATCH AREA. PERSONS IN
THESE AREAS SHOULD BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR THREATENING WEATHER
CONDITIONS AND LISTEN FOR LATER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCE DAMAGING WINDS OF 58 MPH OR HIGHER
OR DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THE SIZE OF QUARTERS OF LARGER.
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR HALEAKALA SUMMIT THROUGH 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with localized gusts up to
60 mph. Especially along north and east slopes of mountains.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines
and damage roofs. Power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving
conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk
for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured
properly.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS THROUGH TONIGHT...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...All of the main Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Through early Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low-lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A strong front will move across the main Hawaiian Islands,
and generate periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms
through tonight. Although individual showers will tend to
move quickly, intense rain rates and the potential for
training cells will lead to increased potential for flash
flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor the latest forecast, and be prepared to take
action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Weather Alert
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas
15 to 20 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
Sixteen miles offshore from Hana Highway, the Coast Guard said on Friday, its cutter found a debris field. The origin of the debris has not yet been verified.
HANA-- A representative from the coast guard tells KITV the search for the missing medical response aircraft and crew of 3, has been suspended.
The decision came after Sunday's inclement weather on Maui. Nonetheless, the Coast Guard cutter was actively searching throughout the weekend.
Deployed from Honolulu, the cutter known as the 'William Hart' has been active in the expanded search area of the Alenuihaha channel.
William Hart is the coast guard’s fast response vessel. It is the very vessel that encountered and recovered debris some 16 miles south of Hana, which was revealed on Friday.
Yet, the Coast Guard has not confirmed if the debris matches the Hawaii Life Flight plane. The medical response aircraft sent out a distress signal Thursday night around 9:30PM, en route from Kahului to Waimea Kahala airport on the Big Island.
The Coast Guard alerted the FAA and NTSB of its findings. The NTSB has told KITV it could be 2 to 3 weeks until a preliminary report is released.
In the meantime, search efforts continued through the weekend. Civil Air Patrol contributed to the search sending up three planes on Friday to held surveille and photograph the expanded search area.
"We are flying Cessna 182s in select locations, by GPS that was given to us by the US coast guard. And providing that ariel support," 2d. Lt. Janel Fujinaka told KITV4, "Three individuals in each of the planes. Mission pilot, mission scanner and mission observer to photograph areas of key interest point to locate any type of debris, or any type of aircraft, or personnel."
Meanwhile, Hawaii Life Flight has maintained a role they say, in ensuring that emergency air service on Maui has been uninterrupted. The effort has involved coordination with sister agencies and aircraft operators, even a carrier out of Klamath Falls, Oregon. What’s more, two Blackhawk helicopters have been mobilized for medical transport per governor Josh Green's emergency order.
The Coast Guard told KITV4 that the decision came from the Joint Rescue Coordination Center and is pending any further developments.