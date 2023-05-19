Search for missing kupuna veteran in Kapolei area underway

KAPOLEI (KITV4) - The search continues for Francisco Pangelinan who went missing earlier this week. Also known as Frank he's in his mid 80's and served three decades in the U.S. military.
He reportedly drove his car to Kapolei Home Depot earlier in the week and hasn't been seen or heard from since. His car was located by police in the parking lot.
Family members and friends of the missing person are hoping that Home Depot Kapolei will release/make surveillance footage available.
Francisco's family member Geronimo Arde told KITV4, "I would like Home Depot to at least take a look at the video surveillance again, just to confirm that my dad Francisco Pangelinan did come into the store (area) or not, knowing whether or not, if he was in the store - at least I'll know, that'll give me a point of reference."
Frank suffers from dementia and has the ability to walk several miles in a single day. Friends and relatives carried out a search Friday, they know every hour and day are critical.
The last time he was seen, he was wearing a turquoise t-shirt with a wave pattern running through it, beige shorts and black flip flops. Family members say he's not on any medications, and if you have a normal conversation with him, he's coherent, he'll be able to respond to you.
The search will continue Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m., with search party members/volunteers meeting at Home Depot in Kapolei.
If you think you've seen Frank or have any information that might be helpful in locating him, you're asked to call 911.
