 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Search for missing kupuna veteran in Kapolei area underway

  • Updated
  • 0

The search is on for an elderly Oahu man who's been missing for four days now.

KAPOLEI (KITV4) - The search continues for Francisco Pangelinan who went missing earlier this week. Also known as Frank he's in his mid 80's and served three decades in the U.S. military.

He reportedly drove his car to Kapolei Home Depot earlier in the week and hasn't been seen or heard from since. His car was located by police in the parking lot.

Family and friends are searching for 85-year-old Francisco Pangelinan.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Reporter

Growing up in the Midwest, Eric graduated from Chicago's Columbia College and began his broadcasting career as a news anchor-sports announcer at WSHW/WILO radio in Indiana. He later moved on to television and has devoted over a decade to working full-time at TV affiliates in several states across the country.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred