Scientists study impacts of underwater activity on marine life

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 25 knots. Seas around 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian nearshore waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
MOLOKINI, Hawaii (KITV4)-- In 2019 thousands of tourists visited Molokini Island to snorkel and dive, but during the pandemic that number dwindled substantially.
This gave scientists the opportunity to understand the impact of underwater activities on fish and other species.
The study was lead by author, Dr. Kevin Weng of William & Mary’s Virginia Institute of Marine. Joining Weng on the study were Dr. Alan Friedlander and Whitney Goodell of the National Geographic Society and Dr. Laura Gajdzik and Russell Sparks of Hawai`i’s State. Department of Land and Natural Resources. Friedlander and Goodell are also affiliated with theUniversity of Hawai`i at Mānoa.
They found that human presence in the ocean affects the community structure, which refers to the type and numbers of species present in an ecosystem. It also can affect the functioning of the ecosystem.
They tracked the movement of predatory species using electronic tags.
They found the species have been displaced from shallow habitats, which can lead to issues with the food web.
The study's lead author, Dr. Kevin Weng, says Molokini is being over-used and that management is needed to improve the ecosystem health and visitor experience.
He says community groups are being proactive to preserve Molokini.
"They have initiated various important programs like limited entry permit system, banning of anchoring and installation, this is a group of people that deeply cares about Molokini " shares Dr. Weng.
Dr. Weng says preserving the area is key to ensuring there are fish and coral resources for people to enjoy in the future.