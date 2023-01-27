School Pride: Kaunakakai Elementary School

...FLOOD WATCH FOR MAUI COUNTY THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU STARTING SATURDAY MORNING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A developing surface trough will act as a focus for cloud and
shower development over Oahu starting on Saturday. The bulk
of the rainfall is expected to fall over windward slopes and
coasts, but some heavy showers could spread to leeward areas,
where stream flow could also become elevated.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Kaunakakai, Molokai (KITV4) -- A program at Kaunakakai Elementary School is helping connect computer science to Hawaiian culture.
It's part of a three-year grant program with the University of Hawaii, to help make computer science more relevant to keiki, and help teach Hawaii's history.
5th-grade general education teacher Kawika Gonzales taught his students to create their own computer games using stories from the community.
"The students learn about creating petroglyphs and actually create these petroglyphs on the computer," he explained. "They create it as a sprite. Sprites are digital images that can be modified or programmed on the computer to do different tasks."
5th-grade Kaunakakai student Travis Rapanot created his own escape room, while his classmate Kailee Tanabe came up with a story about a skilled fisherman.
"I think learning about our culture, learning about petroglyphs, learning about these different things while learning computer science, that just brings pride to us living here," said Gonzales.