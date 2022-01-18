 Skip to main content

School Bus Driver Staffing Shortage Hits Big Island

  • 0
HILO-- Some parents on the Big Island are having to find alternative ways to get their children to school with drivers calling out sick during the Omicron surge.
Big Island Bus Drivers Have Been Out Sick with Omicron

The DOE tackles staffing shortages with teachers and drivers.

"We lost 8 drivers 4 on the Kona side, 4 on the Hilo side," Assistant Superintendent Randall Tanaka told the Hawaii House of Representatives Committee on Education.

"It is not an equipment shortage. It is a driver shortage," Tanaka said, "When we started the school year this was a nationwide challenge. We would have 800 buses a day. We immediately lost 100 drivers."
 
Tanaka says some workers simply moved on and did not come back at the start of the school year.
 
 
The current shortage has sent the Department of Education brainstorming for creative solutions from enlisting county municipal transportation to organizing a shuttle service. Liability issues, however, have stood in the way.
Elected officials convened to hear how schools are dealing with staffing shortages

The House Committee on Education met to discuss staffing shortages due to COVID.
 
The situation has left parents to having to work out their own car pools;
And it had some lawmakers questioning the system's limitations.
 
"Don't you think it's time we follow other schools across the country?" asked Representative Jeanne Kapela in regards to a return to distance learning.
 
Superintendent Keith Hayashi says there isn't a one size fits all solution. Hayashi says three schools since winter break have transitioned to distance learning only temporarily when a staffing situation dictated the move.
 
"We are prioritizing in-person learning. When we had to transition to full distance, we learned of the many impacts it had on our students," Hayashi told legislators.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

