Scholarships offered to students and teachers to attend Native Hawaiian Convention education workshop

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) is inviting students and teachers to register for ‘Aha ‘Ōpio: Ulu Koa, an educational workshop, happening on the first day of the 21st Annual Native Hawaiian Convention.
The workshop is designed to engage and inspire future leaders in civic engagement. Students and teachers have a special opportunity to apply for a scholarship to cover the cost of registration.
“An important part of the Native Hawaiian Convention is to engage our young aloha ‘āina, our Native Hawaiian students, to plant the seeds of civic engagement in future generation of ʻōiwi leaders,” said Kuhio Lewis, chief executive officer of CNHA. “This is an opportunity for students and educators to take part in a workshop that will inspire them to become engaged community leaders. And it will also provide them an opportunity to learn and meet other leaders in our community during the annual Native Hawaiian Convention.”
The workshop takes place Tuesday, July 19, from 9 a.m. - 4:30 pm, the first day of the 21st Annual Native Hawaiian Convention at Sheraton Waikiki.
Students and teachers interested in applying for the scholarship can register for the workshop here. The deadline to apply is July 1.
The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement is a member-based nonprofit organization with a mission to enhance the cultural, economic, political, and community development of Native Hawaiians. CNHA provides access to capital, financial education, and individualized counseling services with a focus on low and moderate-income families and services as a National Intermediary, providing grants and loans targeting underserved communities in Hawaii. For more information, visit HawaiianCouncil.org.
