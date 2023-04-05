Scammers hit Honolulu parking meters

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The City and County of Honolulu has equipped around 1,700 parking meters with stickers allowing users to pay by app—but it wasn't long until scammers found a way to cash in.
Honolulu's Department of Transportation Services recently updated the city's digital parking meters to accept mobile payments through the app Park Smarter. Now, reports are coming in that say fake stickers are being placed over the official ones, which send users to a website where they unknowingly send their money straight to scammers.
The fakes look very similar–below is the real one versus the fraudulent one.
"The fraudulent stickers say ‘ParkSmart.app,’ and the legitimate stickers have ‘ParkSmart.com,’ said DTS Director, J. Roger Morton. “That's something I would not pick up if I [were] using a meter."
DTS says they've been having issues with digital parking meters over the last few months due to internet connectivity issues, and this was meant to fix that problem. Currently, all digital parking meter payments are not being enforced–meaning that you won't get a ticket if you don't pay your digital meter.
"It's just another case of someone figuring out how to scam us, whether it was at a gas pump or, now, it's a parking meter,” said Morton. “So, I guess, in the world we live in, we just all need to be cautious whenever we're dealing with credit card information.”
DTS says they have reported the issue to the Department of Homeland Services, but that right now, those parking in Honolulu should use caution.
If you scan a meter sticker QR code that takes you to a webpage, steer clear–the sticker is fake. Official QR codes should open the Park Smarter app, or take you to your app store where you can download it.
Cait Medearis joined the KITV4 news team as a reporter in February 2023. She had previous stints as a reporter at WNBJ in West Tennessee and KNDU/KNDO in central Washington state. Outside of TV news, Cait has worked in various journalistic roles, including as an editorial assistant in her hometown at Portland Monthly Magazine, as a freelance sports reporter for Fan Media Network in Chicago, and as a ghost writer and digital content manager.