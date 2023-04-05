 Skip to main content
Scammers hit Honolulu parking meters

  • Updated
  • 0
Digital parking meter

Digital parking meter

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The City and County of Honolulu has equipped around 1,700 parking meters with stickers allowing users to pay by app—but it wasn't long until scammers found a way to cash in.

Honolulu's Department of Transportation Services recently updated the city's digital parking meters to accept mobile payments through the app Park Smarter. Now, reports are coming in that say fake stickers are being placed over the official ones, which send users to a website where they unknowingly send their money straight to scammers.

Parking meter scam

Parking meter scam

