Scammers are selling fake insurance cards on Maui

fake card

MAUI COUNTY (KITV4) - Scammers on Maui are acting as fake insurance agents and are selling illegal car insurance cards listed under First Insurance Company of Hawaii. Officials say many victims called to file a claim or for other insurance related activity only to find out they are actually not insured by FICOH.

“We get phone calls from our safety inspection shop or from the insurance themselves asking about their policies. After doing research, we unfortunately have to tell them you don’t have a valid insurance policy,” said Mike Nonaka, President, Business Insurance Services.

