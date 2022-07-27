Scammers are selling fake insurance cards on Maui

MAUI COUNTY (KITV4) - Scammers on Maui are acting as fake insurance agents and are selling illegal car insurance cards listed under First Insurance Company of Hawaii. Officials say many victims called to file a claim or for other insurance related activity only to find out they are actually not insured by FICOH.
“We get phone calls from our safety inspection shop or from the insurance themselves asking about their policies. After doing research, we unfortunately have to tell them you don’t have a valid insurance policy,” said Mike Nonaka, President, Business Insurance Services.
There are 16 reported cases so far, however it is unknown how many drivers are out there with no insurance. Victims are conned out between a few hundred or a few thousand and left to pay damages out of pocket if involved in a car accident.
According to a release from FICOH, the criminals are using authorized names of real insurance agents to lure in people.
"You should really go to an authorized agency to purchase your insurance. Come into our office and not meet someone at parking lot or your home,” said Nina Ota, Vice President, First Insurance.
Officials as Better Business Bureau urge community members to use extra caution when registering for insurance and be on high alert for red flags like unauthorized websites.
"If it says they’re from a certain company, go into your browser and pull that company up directly. Do not click on those link because it can take you to a fake website and could put malware onto your system,” said Roseanne Freitas, PR at Better Business Bureau.
Although this scam appeals to everyone who is interested in a cheaper insurance rate, Freitas said new drivers and people with poor driving records are more likely to fall victim to this crime.