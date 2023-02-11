Saturday Morning Weather - Winds Slightly Weaken, But Still Blowing Strong

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 13 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County
Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) Trade winds will weaken slightly but will nonetheless remain strong and gusty through the weekend before weakening slightly early next week. A wetter trade wind pattern will develop over the eastern end of the state this weekend and potentially spread to the remaining islands early next week.
Wind Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Maui County and portions of the Big Island.
Large and rough surf will continue to affect east facing shores through the weekend, with only slight improvement expected early next week as the trade winds ease a bit over and upstream of the islands. A High Surf Warning remains posted through late this afternoon, which should lower to advisory levels tonight and Sunday. East shore surf will likely hold near or above advisory thresholds through late next week.
The current north swell will subside through the weekend. A long period northwest swell will build Sunday and peak Sunday night into Monday near or just below advisory levels along north and west facing shores. This swell will decline Monday night and Tuesday, with a new long period northwest swell building Wednesday, peaking below advisory levels Wednesday night into Thursday, then gradually lowering Thursday night into next weekend.
High Surf Warning until 6 PM HST this evening for Olomana, Maui Windward West, Kauai East, Koolau Windward, Molokai Windward, Molokai North, Maui Central Valley North, Windward Haleakala, Big Island East, Big Island North.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters.
Gale Warning until 6 PM HST this evening for Kaiwi Channel, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.