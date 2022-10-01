Saturday Morning Weather - Trade Winds Lighten, Bringing Leeward Showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) An early season cold front moving into the Hawaii region from the north, will continue to weaken the subtropical ridge just north of the islands. Trade winds will become light today and Sunday for most central and southeastern islands with local scale sea breezes forming. Brief passing showers remain in the short range forecast for these sea breeze areas this weekend. The northwestern half of the state however will see widespread rainfall coverage from Sunday to Monday as this weakening front slows down and passes through each island. Moderate to locally breezy trade winds are expected for Kauai and Oahu after the frontal boundary passes each island on Sunday. The frontal motion will stall out over the central islands from Monday through Tuesday with high shower chances as the front fades away and trade winds return to moderate strength statewide.
The current small north-northwest swell will hold today, then lower on Sunday into early next week. Another north swell will move through this weekend as well.
A moderate sized longer period north-northeast swell should arrive Sunday night, and give a solid boost to north shore surf Monday and Tuesday, then slowly decline through late next week.
This swell is expected to remain below advisory thresholds. Another small northwest swell appears to move through the islands Monday through the middle of next week, with a moderate potentially near advisory level north swell following by the end of the work week.
Surf will remain small along south facing shores today. Another small, long-period south swell is expected to fill in Sunday into Monday giving south shore surf a boost, followed by a slow and gradual decline through late next week.
East facing shores will remain small and well below normal during the next 7 days due to a lack of strong trade winds over and upstream of the islands.