 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saturday Morning Weather - Trade Winds Lighten, Bringing Leeward Showers

  • Updated
  • 0

Light trade winds and some afternoon leeward rain expected.

HONOLULU (KITV4) An early season cold front moving into the Hawaii region from the north, will continue to weaken the subtropical ridge just north of the islands. Trade winds will become light today and Sunday for most central and southeastern islands with local scale sea breezes forming. Brief passing showers remain in the short range forecast for these sea breeze areas this weekend. The northwestern half of the state however will see widespread rainfall coverage from Sunday to Monday as this weakening front slows down and passes through each island. Moderate to locally breezy trade winds are expected for Kauai and Oahu after the frontal boundary passes each island on Sunday. The frontal motion will stall out over the central islands from Monday through Tuesday with high shower chances as the front fades away and trade winds return to moderate strength statewide.

Saturday Morning 8-Day

The current small north-northwest swell will hold today, then lower on Sunday into early next week. Another north swell will move through this weekend as well.

Saturday Morning Surf

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred