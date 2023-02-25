 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 8 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Saturday Morning Weather - Strong Trade Winds Persist, Windward and Mauka Showers

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) Strong high pressure north of the state will keep breezy to windy trades in place through late next week. Scattered to numerous showers can be expected over windward slopes and coasts, with a few showers reaching leeward communities as well due to the strength of the trades.

8-day

The strong trades over the region will maintain a large east to west upstream fetch area and continue to produce rough trade wind swell affecting exposed east facing shores into next week. The current High Surf Advisory (HSA) for east facing shores was extended in time through this afternoon. East shore surf heights will briefly drop below HSA levels from Saturday night through Sunday as wind speeds briefly decrease, however east facing surf heights quickly will ramp back up to advisory levels by Monday morning.

surf
marine

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred