Saturday Morning Weather - Strong Trade Winds Persist, Windward and Mauka Showers

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) Strong high pressure north of the state will keep breezy to windy trades in place through late next week. Scattered to numerous showers can be expected over windward slopes and coasts, with a few showers reaching leeward communities as well due to the strength of the trades.
The strong trades over the region will maintain a large east to west upstream fetch area and continue to produce rough trade wind swell affecting exposed east facing shores into next week. The current High Surf Advisory (HSA) for east facing shores was extended in time through this afternoon. East shore surf heights will briefly drop below HSA levels from Saturday night through Sunday as wind speeds briefly decrease, however east facing surf heights quickly will ramp back up to advisory levels by Monday morning.
A small northwest swell (310-320 degrees) will peak today and then slowly decline through early next week. Surf heights along north and west facing shores will remain below normal through next week. South swell will hold at background levels through much of next week.
High Surf Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Olomana, Maui Windward West, Kauai East, Kauai South, East Honolulu, Koolau Windward, Molokai Windward, Molokai Southeast, Windward Haleakala, Kipahulu, South Haleakala, Big Island Southeast, Big Island East, Big Island North.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Wednesday for all Hawaiian waters.